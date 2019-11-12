Get a free $15 Lyft ride, today only
For today only, Lyft is offering 20,000 users $15 off their rides by using promo code DISNEYPLUS.
The promo, first reported by Dan’s Deals, is in honor of the launch of Disney+, a streaming platform specifically for Disney classics and currents. The promo Disney is calling “Plus Up Your Day” is available to users nationwide and the only restriction appears to be that you have to take the ride by 10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, November 12. You can also snag some other free and discounted items if you’re in NYC or LA, check out the full list of events here.
And don’t forget that you can maximize your Lyft rides by simultaneously earning points and miles towards Hilton and Delta when you link your accounts.
The streaming service costs $6.99 a month or $12.99 a month if you want the bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ — not a bad deal. If you end up purchasing the service, be sure to use a card that rewards you for it.
We’re not sure how long this promo will last, so act fast and let us know if it doesn’t end up working for you.
