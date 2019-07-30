This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Intrepid Travel, an adventure tourism company, is currently offering their biggest flash sale ever, with up to 50% off over 1,000 multi-day adventure cruises and sailing tours around the world. The sale also offers 20% off Intrepid’s entire range of small group adventures. The deal, which ends Aug. 1 at 11:59 PM EST, has reduced prices for trips departing between Aug. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Blackout dates apply to trips departing Dec. 15, 2019 through Jan. 15, 2020.
The costs and dates range for every option, so we recommend browsing through the available offers to decide what’s best for you. For instance, the most inexpensive option is a 3-Day Camping Getaway in Uluru, Australia begins at $376 per person. Another available option without breaking the bank is a 4-Day Sailing Adventure from Amalfi to Procida from $508. For the more adventurous, there are plenty of excursions to add to the list as well. The 12-day Real Cambodia Tour begins at $776 and a 9-day cruise from Malaysia to Thailand at $1,740.
If you decide to take advantage of this deal, use a credit card that gets you a high return on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card (3x on travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Note that when booking a tour with Intrepid, you’ll have a group leader, and prices include travel between all the destinations on the itinerary, accommodations during the trip and even some meals. So, while prices may seem higher than if you were to travel solo, you won’t have to pay for much once you’ve joined the group.
It would be oh too good to be true if there were no restrictions. The offer excludes private groups, Independent Journeys, polar voyages and sell-in product and trips operated by Variety Cruises. A deposit of $400 per person is required at the time of booking for Intrepid Travel trips.
Full payment is required at least 56 days prior to travel. If booking and traveling with less than 56 days to go until departure, full payment is needed at the time of booking.
Here are some other exciting options we found, but browse the whole sale for the best deal for you:
- 8-Day Cruising Croatia’s Central Coast for $1,338
- 8-Day Adventure Cruise through the Islands of Indonesia for $1,445
- 7-Day Galapagos Central Island Sailing Trip for $2,235
- 10-Day Small Group Adventure around Iceland for $3,408
- 12-Day Food Tour of Japan from $4,260
- 13-Day Bike Tour through Tanzania from $2,492
- 12-Day China Family Holiday from $2,233
Featured image courtesy of Intrepid Travel.
