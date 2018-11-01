Get 1,500 Ultimate Rewards Points After Using Chase Pay Five Times
Just in time for the winter shopping season, Chase is offering a Chase Pay promotion. This promotion gives you 1,500 Chase Ultimate Rewards points if you use Chase Pay with a qualified card five times between October 1 and December 31, 2018. TPG‘s latest valuation pegs the value of these 1,500 points at $30.
Some cardholders of the Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve have reported receiving the offer by email. But, you might be eligible even if you didn’t receive an email. In the past, similar promotions have been widely available for all cardmembers regardless of whether you received an e-mail. If you didn’t receive an email offer, you can reach out to Chase via secure message to see if you’re eligible. As you can see below, TPG‘s Mommy Points got the following via secure message when she asked whether her Chase Sapphire Reserve is eligible.
If you have an eligible card, note that many types of Chase Pay purchases including in-store, online, in merchant apps, at the pump and when you order ahead count toward the promotion. However, each purchase must be $25 or more to count.
This offer stacks nicely with the Starbucks reload promotion that runs until December 12. Examples of other retailers that accept Chase Pay include Walmart, Best Buy, Shell and ShopRite. If your Chase Freedom is eligible for this offer, remember that Chase Pay is one of the card’s fourth quarter bonus categories. So, you can earn 5% cash back, or 5x Chase Ultimate Rewards points if you also have an Ultimate Rewards-earning card, per dollar spent when paying with Chase Pay. But, before you use Chase Pay with your Chase Freedom, make sure you’ve activated the card’s fourth quarter bonus categories so that you’re eligible for the 5x earnings this quarter.
