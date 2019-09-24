This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Families, take note: Frontier Airlines has just extended its booking calendar through April 22, 2020. This means that spring break travel dates are now within range. On top of that, the airline’s Kids Fly Free promotion is valid during Tuesdays and Wednesdays for spring break dates on most routes. That’s pretty outstanding if you can make the dates work to put together that trip to the beach, to the mountains, theme parks or to visit family. I will point out that flying on Tuesdays and Wednesdays is easier during a longer summer break than a shorter spring break, but I’m sure some families can make it work.
For now, the Frontier schedule extension into late April is only open to the airline’s Discount Den members. However, that $59 annual membership is required to take advantage of the Kids Fly Free offer anyway. Even if you only book one round-trip flight, the annual Discount Den membership can be easily worth it. Typically, Frontier opens up booking dates to nonmembers a few weeks after Discount Den members.
Rates for April travel dates currently start at $37 each way, but here’s what the savings can look like in practice, even if you can’t find the absolute cheapest fares. If two parents took two kids aged 14 and under from Houston to Orlando and back in April, rates currently start at $160 round-trip per person. However, if you have a Discount Den membership, that $160 actually covers the cost of one adult and one child ticket.
All of the sudden, a family of four can head to Orlando for spring break for as little as $320 round-trip instead of a much more painful $640. Make that booking directly with Frontier using a card such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and you can wipe out the charge with your Venture miles. Note that advance seat assignments and bags larger than a carried-on backpack will cost extra for each person — no freebies for kids.
If you are new to Frontier Airlines, here’s everything you need to know before stepping on the plane since Frontier is a carrier where almost everything costs extra. Keep in mind that the airline now waives change and cancellation fees if your plans change more than 60 days in advance, so there’s little risk to locking in spring break now.
Featured image courtesy of Denver International Airport
