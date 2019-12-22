Frontier adding Miami hub, will begin flying to Central America
Frontier gets a lot of flak for its no-frills airline experience: from ridiculous checked baggage fees to assigned seats, everything costs just a little bit extra. That being said, you can’t beat Frontier’s rock-bottom pricing.
And now, as reported by Airline Geeks, Frontier is poised to make Miami its sixth hub. With hubs already existing in Denver, Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia, Frontier flyers will have more choice than ever for flights.
Starting in March 2020, 30 pilots and 100 flight attendants will be based in Miami, which will see eight new routes, bringing the total to 22 cities served from Miami. Among the new routes is a nonstop to Ontario, California, which will be the only direct flight linking the two cities. Other domestic additions include Baltimore, Islip, Trenton and Austin. All flights will be daily.
More excitingly, Frontier will be starting service to Central America from Miami with flights to Guatemala City and El Salvador. Service is expected to begin in April and will operate 3-4 times weekly.
As it adds flights, Frontier will become be the second-largest operator out of Miami, just behind American Airlines. And while Miami isn’t necessarily the best airport in America, it does boast a Centurion Lounge for holders of the The Platinum Card® from American Express, which lets you relax in the lounge in style no matter which airline you’re flying.
Feature photo by Cosmo Condina/Getty Photos.
