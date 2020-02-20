Frequent flyer Q&A: Cherag Dubash, from Abu Dhabi
I felt like I knew Cherag Dubash before meeting him at the Lufthansa First Class Terminal earlier this year. As with many other world travelers, the Abu Dhabi-based sales executive documents his high-flying lifestyle on Instagram, posing in various airplane cabins — from British Airways’ new A350 business class to Singapore’s new A380 suite.
But I only recently got to know Cherag, on our group journey from Frankfurt (FRA) to Bogota (BOG) — followed by a day of eating our way through the Colombian capital. It gave me an inside look at what it’s like to be one of social media’s most enthusiastic premium-cabin travelers.
Question: What do you do for work?
Answer: I’m the head of sales for a marine offshore company, supporting the oil and gas industry.
Q: How many miles did you fly in 2019?
I flew about 203,000 miles last year.
Q: How many nights do you spend at home each year?
About 250.
Q: How much of your travel is business vs. leisure?
Roughly 20% of my travel is for business — I really do this as a hobby.
Q: What’s your favorite first-class product?
For solo travel, the Emirates “Game Changer” (new first class), but for companion travel I like the Etihad Apartment and Singapore’s new suites.
Q: And business class?
Qatar Airways Qsuite, although I haven’t tried ANA’s The Room yet.
Q: Do you ever fly economy?
When business class doesn’t make sense, especially intra-Gulf.
Q: When was your first international first-class flight?
Probably when I was 10, from Bombay to Dubai on Air India.
Q: What are some of your favorite places to visit?
Kyoto and Tokyo, Helsinki and Levi, Finland; and Bora Bora.
Q: What are your preferred airlines?
Emirates, Etihad, Qatar, JAL, Singapore and ANA.
Q: Do you have a preferred hotel chain?
Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski.
Q: What’s your biggest travel pet peeve?
Loud infants in first class. On an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi to New York-JFK, I was seated near a family of four, and the kid wouldn’t stop screaming.
Q: Which credit cards do you use on a regular basis?
The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Q: Aside from your passport, what are some items you’ll never leave home without?
Bose QC35 II headphones and my MacBook Air.
