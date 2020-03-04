Free for Capital One cardholders: Register now for Taylor Swift, Halsey and Tayla Parx tickets
Starting March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern time, Capital One cardholders can register for exclusive early access to see Taylor Swift, Halsey and Tayla Parx perform at Capital One JamFest® on April 5 at the March Madness Music Festival in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.
Access to JamFest is free, but each guest must have a valid registration and ticket. Each cardholder is eligible for a maximum of two entrance passes, and registration is free on a first come, first served basis through the dedicated Capital One registration page.
Didn’t score tickets on March 4, or don’t have a Capital One credit card? Free tickets for the general public open up on March 5 at 9 a.m. ET through this registration page.
Here’s how to claim your free tickets
Use the first six digits of your Capital One card number to gain entry to the registration page. You must use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. Capital One-issued private label cards are excluded from this event.
Cardholders will be required to create a 1iota account in order to register for JamFest tickets. Cardholders are limited to two tickets per transaction, and one transaction per 1iota account. Supplies are limited.
Capital One cardholder registration tickets will be available from March 4, 2020, at 9 a.m ET through March 4, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET or until tickets run out. Cardholders are encouraged to log in as close to the 9 a.m. window as possible for a better chance of winning tickets.
All registrants must be 16 years of age or older.
Here’s how to access the festival
All registered ticket holders will receive check-in instructions via email; check your spam folders to make sure you don’t miss any messages. Registrations cannot be transferred to someone else, and government issued IDs will be checked onsite through the check-in process. Re-entry to the festival is not allowed.
To attend JamFest, the registered cardholder must present their ticket and valid identification showing date of birth. Event personnel reserve the right to deny admittance to the event at their sole discretion. Minors under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
As with many music festivals, JamFest has stringent entrance restrictions. Check the event guidelines to confirm what you can and cannot bring (on the second tab under Sunday FAQs).
Attendees can begin lining up for entry at 7 a.m. on April 5; overnight camping is not allowed. Early entry for cardholders will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, and registered attendees must be in line before 4 p.m. Eastern time in order to guarantee admission. There will be a designated Capital One Cardholder entrance.
Cash and credit cards will be accepted by vendors throughout the Festival. ATMs will also be available inside the event. A variety of concessions and food trucks will be available throughout the festival grounds, and a driver’s license or other government-issued ID is required to purchase alcohol.
