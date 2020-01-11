Leap Year babies can get a free night at the Conrad New York Downtown
It’s only every once in four years that Leap Year babies get to celebrate their birthday and 2020 just so happens to be one of those lucky years.
To make this quadrennial celebration special, Hilton is offering those born on Feb. 29 a complimentary night stay on their birthday at the Conrad New York Downtown when staying two or more nights. Stay dates must include Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, and like most deals, this is subject to availability. All guests will have to do to enjoy the free stay is present a valid ID at check-in proving that they are, in fact, a leaper.
Rooms for these dates start at $469 a night with the Hilton Honors discount before tax. The free night discount is applied at check-in. The discount applies to all room types, whether you opt for the standard room or a suite.
If spending $469 isn’t quite in your budget for a birthday celebration but you’ll be in NYC, you can still head to the Conrad’s ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant for a complimentary bottle of house wine with the purchase of two entrees. The dinner menu offers a selection of items ranging from pizzas for $22 to something a little fancier, like Duck Confit Risotto at $29 a plate.
The property is also home to the Loopy Doopy rooftop bar, which offers Instagram-worthy views of the Hudson. If you’re worried about the cold, the bar has complimentary blankets to keep patrons nice and toasty.
The Conrad New York Downtown is located in New York City’s Battery Park neighborhood. The hotel itself is close to a few different subway lines including the 1, 2, 3, A, C, R and W trains, making it easy to hop around the rest of Manhattan during your stay.
Featured photo courtesy of the Conrad New York Downtown.
