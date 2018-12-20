This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A current IHG offer is encouraging members to travel in the UK and stay at properties that are new to the IHG brand. Specifically, when you register for the promotion and spend two nights at any of the nine eligible properties, you’ll get a free night (room rate only) at one of more than 5,000 IHG hotels worldwide.
To take advantage of this promotion, you’ll need to register and complete two nights at eligible UK hotels between Dec. 17, 2018, and March 31, 2019. You can register here by entering the promotion code 65351.
Your two nights can be at any of the following UK properties:
- Kimpton Fitzroy London
- The Met Hotel, Leeds
- Principal York
- Principal Manchester
- voco St David’s, Cardiff
- Principal Edinburgh Charlotte Square
- Principal Edinburgh George Street
- Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow
- Wotton House, near Dorking, Surrey
You’ll need to book a qualifying rate but your nights don’t need to be consecutive or at the same property. These are hotels that fall on the higher-end of the IHG property list, but Sunday nights at the The Met Hotel Leeds often cost just 71 pounds (about $90).
After completing the two nights, you’ll receive one free night in a standard room at participating IHG hotels worldwide. The participating hotels aren’t specified, but Army hotels, InterContinental Alliance resorts and Regent Hotels are explicitly excluded. The free night will only cover the room rate, so you’ll be responsible for other taxes and fees. The free night must be used by Oct. 31, 2019, and elite benefits will not apply to the free night.
Make sure to put your stay on a credit card that earns bonus points or miles at IHG properties. A first choice would be the Chase Sapphire Reserve since it earns 3x points on travel, including hotels, which is a 6% return based on TPG’s latest valuations. But, a close second would be the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card since it earns 10x points at IHG hotels, which is also a 6% return.
Note that the offer isn’t currently showing up on some members’ My Offers page. The offer’s terms and conditions don’t list any eligibility requirements and don’t say the offer is targeted. So, everyone should be eligible — but, be wary if the offer doesn’t show up on the My Offers page before your stay.
Featured image of Blythswood Square Hotel courtesy of IHG.
