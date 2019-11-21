British and want to fly home for the holidays? You could win a free trip
The end of December is a notoriously expensive time of year for travel, and often, affordable flights are booked up months in advance. Add in the inevitable costs of buying gifts, and traveling home to see loved ones can seem impossible.
TPG U.K. has teamed up with British Airways to gift two lucky readers — provided they are U.K. citizens or residents — complimentary return flights home to Great Britain for the holidays.
You, or someone you think truly deserves it, have the chance to spend the holidays at home with our Fly Me Home competition.
What can you win?
If you’re one of the two winners, you’ll get either:
- One return World Traveller Plus flight (long-haul premium economy) or
- One return Club Europe flight (short-haul business class)
The choice is yours. With the winnings, you can either fly to the U.K. from anywhere in the world BA goes, or the other way. Keep in mind that one of the winning flights is within Europe, while the other can take place within BA’s entire network.
Outbound flights must be taken between December 9 and 23, 2019, and you’re required to return within one month.
Whether you live and work outside of the U.K. and want to come home, or you want to leave the country, we want to give you a journey that you won’t forget. Best of all, even if you’re already home, you can nominate someone who you think is deserving of the prize.
How to enter
To enter the competition for a chance to win a seat on the flight of your choice, follow these steps:
- Share a photo of your travels on Instagram.
- In the caption, add a brief explanation of why you — or the person you want to nominate — deserves to win the coveted prize along with the desired route (e.g. New York JFK – London LHR) if you were to win.
- Hashtag #FlyMeHome in the caption.
- Follow and tag @thepointsguyuk.
The competition opens today, November 21, and closes at 11:59pm U.K. time on December 1.
You must be a U.K. resident or citizen 18 or older in order to win, and all entry photographs must be the original work of the entrant. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will be contacted on Instagram before 10am U.K. time on December 3. You can find full terms and conditions for the giveaway here.
Good luck!
