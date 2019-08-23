This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Royals and their travels are in the news, again. No, it’s not because they flew a private jet. Quite the opposite, actually. On Thursday morning, Prince William and Kate were seen deplaning from a Flybe-marketed flight in Scotland — a ticket that, according to our searches on Google Flights, costs just $89 one-way.
As first reported by the Daily Mail, the couple and their three children were spotted leaving the plane into awaiting cars. The group departed from Norwich (NWI), traveling to Aberdeen (ABZ) to visit the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral.
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, Flybe Flight 7622, which was operated by the carrier’s franchise partner Eastern Airways, departed NWI at 8:50 a.m. and arrived at ABZ at 9:55 am. Both the departure and arrival were on time for a total flight time of one hour and five minutes.
The flight was operated by one of Eastern Airways’ Embraer 145 aircraft, according to FlightRadar24. The aircraft, which is just more than 18 years old, was first delivered to Régional in April 2001, according to PlaneSpotters, and Eastern took delivery of the aircraft in August 2012.
“The family were sat right at the front,” a passenger also on the flight told the Daily Mail. “I fly this route all the time and we were none the wiser. No one knew they were on the flight. Later on I realized that Kate’s mother was sat a few rows in front of me.”
“We were delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family on board one of our flights again, this time when they flew from Norwich to Aberdeen with our franchise partner, Eastern Airways,” the airline said in a statement to TPG UK.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came under fire earlier this week when a report surfaced that the duo traveled by private jet. Sir Elton John reportedly paid the carbon offset cost for the couple. A $89 Flybe ticket is quite the opposite of flying private.
Featured photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.