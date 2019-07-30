This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Do you want the good news or the bad news first?
The bad news is that America’s favorite pilot (of the week), Peter Weber, was sent home from “The Bachelorette” on Monday night, breaking hearts all across the nation. Weber, also known as Pilot Pete, flies for Delta Air Lines and was a fan favorite on the reality television show this season.
Fans loved him for his energetic personality and connection with the bachelorette, Hannah Brown. Of course, they took to social media to vent their frustrations when he was not picked on the most recent episode — and, by the looks of it, Delta is going to have some very loyal new customers.
Even the airline got in on the fun.
The good news, though, is we have some tricks for getting the most out of your Delta experience whether or not you’re hoping to make an inflight, er, connection. And yes, we’ll also share a tip or two about how to find the most eligible pilot in the sky on your next flight.
For starters, if you fly Delta frequently, you’re going to need one of these credit cards in your wallet, even if you don’t currently have elite status with the airline — think: bonus points and perks. Depending on the Delta card you choose, you might get a free checked bag when you fly Delta, or enjoy priority boarding (more time to say hi before the cockpit door closes). Delta cards with higher annual fees can confer everything from an annual companion certificate to Delta Sky Club lounge access.
What’s more, you don’t have to have a ton of Delta SkyMiles squirreled away to take advantage of award travel. The airline frequently has flash sales, including flights to the Caribbean for 12,000 miles round-trip.
But if your heart is set on finding a certain famous pilot, keep an eye out if you’re flying on a 737. Pete recently posted a video to his Instagram story in which he said he was flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) to Sacramento International (SMF) on Flight 2318, which was operated by a 737-900.
Not to be (too) creepy, but he’s shared he was from Westlake Village, California and we believe he may be based out of LAX. So, if you’re flying Delta out of the Southern California city, keep your eyes wide open, because you know what they say — love is in the air.
Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy.
