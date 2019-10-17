Fly to Europe for as low as 11,000 miles with limited-time Flying Blue Special Edition Promo Rewards
Outside of Delta SkyMiles, Air France-KLM’s joint Flying Blue loyalty program is one of the most popular programs for travelers loyal to the SkyTeam airline alliance, and one of just two programs to partner with all five major transferable points currencies. Flying Blue uses dynamic award pricing (much like its SkyTeam partner Delta), which results in many awards with comically outrageous pricing.
The saving grace of the Flying Blue program has long been the monthly promo awards, which offer a 25% or 50% discount for travel between select international destinations and Europe. However, Flying Blue has upped its game recently by also offering a number of limited-time Promo Rewards with even deeper discounts. Now through Oct. 20, you can take advantage of Flying Blue’s “Promo Rewards: Special Edition” and fly to Europe for as low as 11,000 miles.
As with the regular monthly Promo Rewards, only select cities are eligible for this promotion. Flights must be booked between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20, with eligible travel dates between November 2019 and March 2020. The following North American routes are discounted for travel to any European city, meaning you can connect beyond Air France and KLM’s hubs in Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS) respectively to explore other destinations. All prices shown are for one-way awards.
|Route
|Cabin
|Price
|Los Angeles to Europe
|Economy
|14,000 miles
|Los Angeles to Europe
|Premium economy
|28,000 miles
|Mexico City to Europe
|Premium economy
|29,000 miles
|Mexico City to Europe
|Business class
|36,000 miles
|New York to Europe
|Economy
|11,000 miles
|Seattle to Europe
|Premium economy
|29,000 miles
|Seattle to Europe
|Business class
|36,000 miles
|Toronto to Europe
|Economy
|11,000 miles
|Toronto to Europe
|Premium economy
|25,000 miles
|Toronto to Europe
|Business class
|32,000 miles
You can check out the full list of discounted destinations on the Flying Blue website, which also includes a number of great international deals to Beijing, Nairobi, the Seychelles and more.
Related: The best ways to get to Europe using points and miles
By far the best deals on this list are economy flights from New York and Toronto to Europe for only 11,000 miles each way. This is a huge discount compared to the normal prices of ~30,000 miles or more each way, and the award availability is fairly good. The Flying Blue search engine even highlights these discounted promo awards with a bright red banner, making it quite hard to miss. Air France-KLM does include fuel surcharges on its flights, but those should be $100 or less for most economy awards like these flights from New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG).
Taxes on business-class awards will likely be closer to ~$250, as with these awards from Toronto (YYZ) to Amsterdam (AMS), but that’s still a great deal with a nearly 50% mileage discount.
Earning Flying Blue miles
Since Flying Blue partners with all five of the major transferable points currencies, almost anyone with a Chase, Amex, Citi or Capital One credit card will be able to quickly transfer points over to Flying Blue to take advantage of this deal. Points transfer at the following ratios:
- Chase Ultimate Rewards: 1:1
- American Express Membership Rewards: 1:1
- Citi ThankYou Rewards: 1:1
- Capital One: 2:1.5
- Marriott Bonvoy: 3:1 with a 5,000 mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred
Bottom line
While Flying Blue’s monthly Promo Rewards offer a great value, this limited-time offer is even better than what we normally see, offering fixed prices to Europe as low as 11,000 miles each way as opposed to just a percent discount. Unfortunately the booking window for this promotion only lasts until Oct. 20, so if you have any plans to travel to Europe in the coming months make sure to finalize your flights ASAP to lock in these incredible rates.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
