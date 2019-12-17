Buy Flying Blue miles at a 75% bonus
Flying Blue, the loyalty program of AirFrance and KLM, is offering members the opportunity to buy or gift miles at a 75% bonus.
This promo is valid now through Jan. 14, 2020 and each member is capped at a maximum bonus of 100,000 miles. Note that you will have to buy a minimum of 2,000 miles, which starts at €55 or $61. TPG values Flying Blue miles at 1.2 cents each, so if you buy just the bare minimum of 2,000 miles then you’ll end up with 3,500 miles for an upgraded value of 2.1 cents per value mile.
Flying Blue sells its miles through Points.com. For those unacquainted with the site, it’s a points exchange and clearing house that allows members to move one kind of points and miles to another loyalty program, track balances and see certain promo offers. You can also redeem your points or miles through it for retail gift cards or for Paypal credits. It’s free to join and its interface is easy to use.
Transferring points through Points.com makes sense when you need to keep some miles from expiring or if you need miles to post in a very short amount of time and have no other option, such as transferring from a points program like Amex Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards.
Bottom Line
Flying Blue can be a highly rewarding program, especially if you’re a SkyTeam loyalist or looking to become one. The loyalty program is one of only three to allow transfers from Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. If you have a redemption in mind for the new year then this promo could be a great opportunity for you to get some bonus points.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
