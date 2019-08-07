This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier is notorious for low fares, but now it’s offering free flights as part of its push to be, as it calls itself, “America’s Greenest Airline”. Frontier just announced the start of its “Green Week” that includes deals and unique giveaways— like free flights.
So how do you get these free fares? Well, if you’re among the 560,000+ people in the US with the last name Green(e), then you’re in luck because you and the whole family can fly for free on August 13 just for being a Green(e).
Better yet, this deal is available on one-way and round-trip flights. All you have to do is book a flight that departs on August 13 and returns before midnight on August 20. It’s also valid on trips up to $400. However, you won’t see $0 at check-out. Instead you’ll have to pay the initial cost while Frontier confirms you are legally a Green(e) and then the airline will refund the cost of the trip to the purchaser by September 15, 2019.
If you’re lucky enough to be a Green(e), this is a great deal to take advantage of, especially if you’ve been wanting to take a big family vacation. To book, head to FlyFrontier.com.
