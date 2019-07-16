This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chances are, you’ve already figured out all the best ways to maximize your points and miles earning potential when it comes to shopping habits. But there’s something even better than earning points on every dollar you spend at the mall: Scoring $5,000 worth of designer goods for free.
That’s right: In addition to your chance to win the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points, we’re also giving away a $5,000 shopping spree at fashion designer John Varvatos — just one of the incredible flash sweepstakes we’re offering this season as we drum up support for LGBTQIA+ refugees around the world.
In case you aren’t sure what we’re talking about, TPG has teamed up with Chase to offer the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points, including a trip to New York City to plan the ultimate trip of your dreams, with the help of The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly. All you have to do for a chance to win is donate at least $10 through our Prizeo campaign.
But just to raise the fun factor, we’re also offering additional incentives in the form of flash sweepstakes. The latest high-roller flash sweepstakes you could win — in addition to the potential grand prize — is a $5,000 gift certificate to designer brand John Varvatos. Think luxury leather jackets, premium shirts and other tailored menswear options, either for yourself or for a sharp-dressed man in your life.
Today only, July 16, every single donation to TPG’s Rainbow Railroad Prizeo campaign includes automatic entry into the $5,000 Shopping Spree Flash Sweepstakes. If you’re selected as the winner, you can use the gift card at any John Varvatos boutique in the United States, Canada or London (the gift certificate is not valid online). The winner will be contacted to coordinate a personal shopping appointment with the general manager and sales team at the boutique of their choice.
So, here’s how you can enter for a chance to make this prize your own. Make a donation of $10 or more to TPG’s Rainbow Railroad Prizeo campaign today, July 16, before midnight. Donations made today will automatically enter you into the $5,000 John Varvatos Flash Sweepstakes, and also enter you into our massive giveaway for the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN: $10 minimum donation
