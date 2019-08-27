This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been following along this summer, you know that we’ve periodically offered flash sweepstakes to augment our Prizeo fundraiser for Rainbow Railroad — the nonprofit that helps LGBTQ individuals escape places where their safety is threatened. Anyone who donates today, August 27, will be entered into a separate giveaway for our last and final bonus: $1,500 worth of Lyft rideshare credit.
Our campaign ends on August 29, so this week is your final chance to enter yourself in the grand prize drawing. If you’re the lucky grand prize winner, Brian Kelly himself will help you plan and book the Trip of a Lifetime, planned by The Points Guy, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER TO WIN $1,500 Lyft credit today: $10 minimum donation
Today only, every donation of $10 or more to TPG’s Rainbow Railroad Prizeo campaign automatically enters you into a separate sweepstakes for $1,500 Lyft credit. You’ll also earn multiple entries into our grand prize giveaway for the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
What’s the catch? Your donation must be completed before 11:59pm Eastern Time on August 29, 2019. You’ll receive your Lyft credit after the Prizeo campaign closes. Good luck!
Featured photo courtesy of Lyft.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.