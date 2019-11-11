Flash sale: Save 20% on Hilton hotels in the South and Caribbean
Hilton is back with a new promotion for Hilton Honors members where travelers can save 20% on their next booking. Here’s what you need to know.
The offer is valid at Hilton properties throughout the South in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. You must book by November 15 and travel by February 2, 2020.
Based on a quick search, I was able to find deals at properties such as The British Colonial Hilton in the heart of Nassau — which features a picturesque beach, four restaurants and a cute waterfront pool — starting at just $156 a night in early December. A search of Atlanta Hilton properties resulted in discovering a three-night stay at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead for only $249 a night.
If you find yourself staying at Hilton properties often, you may want to consider adding a co-branded credit card to your wallet.
Hilton and Amex have brought back an exclusive limited-time offer just for TPG readers on the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. Now through Dec. 31, 2019, TPG readers who apply for the card will earn 150,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $3,000 in purchases in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after making a first purchase in the first three months. This offer is worth up to $1,000, according to TPG valuations.
This bonus is enough to get you some amazing redemptions, including luxury stays like a night at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui Resort & Spa, which starts at 80,000 Hilton Honors points per night. If you want a more budget-friendly way to beat the cold, you could stay at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo Doubletree on the Big Island in Hawaii (which starts at 50,000 points per night).
This TPG-exclusive welcome offer matches the current Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, which offers the same 150,000 welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first three months. However, the Surpass also comes with a TPG-exclusive $100 statement credit and a lower spending requirement — not to mention a much lower annual fee compared to the Aspire.
Featured image courtesy of Hilton Ponce
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
