Airport officials and supporters of all stripes gathered Oct. 5 to cut the ribbon on the new $1.3 billion replacement terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). It will open to the public Oct. 13.

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The speech-making part of the event was held in the new ticket hall. During that segment, Burbank Mayor Tamala Takahashi noted that the project was on time and on budget — a rarity these days — and that the new facility reflected the community’s desire for a modern terminal with all the charm of the old one. Travelers who loved the airport's lack of jet bridges and its tradition of walking to and from planes will be pleased to know that none of that has changed with the renovation.

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Corgan and CannonDesign designed the shiny 355,000-square-foot terminal, and its materials and architectural features are inspired by Hollywood's glitz and glamour as well as Burbank’s role in the development of the film industry.

It replaces an almost 100-year-old terminal that is much smaller (about 232,000 square feet), woefully outdated, and seriously out of compliance with current seismic, safety and Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

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“I’m proud of this place,” said comedian, car collector and Burbank Airport fan, Jay Leno. He joked that BUR should be called “not LAX” and that he would prefer the Burbank airport’s convenience remain a secret.

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TPG attended the ribbon-cutting event and got a first look at the new replacement terminal. Here’s what’s in store.

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Airport basics

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) serves more than 6.2 million passengers a year.

Eight airlines offer direct service to more than 30 destinations, including Honolulu, Chicago, and New York City.

Like the old terminal, the new Hollywood Burbank Airport terminal has 14 gates. That’s because a development agreement (which took decades to hammer out) allowed the terminal to be replaced for safety reasons but capped growth.

Art, history and amenities at Burbank Airport

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New amenities include upgraded and expanded restrooms, a pet relief area, family restrooms, adult changing rooms and nursing rooms. There are also more than a dozen dining options and a half dozen retail outlets, with many local brands represented.

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The old ticketing lobbies at BUR had low ceilings and were quite cramped. On the contrary, the new ticketing lobby has soaring ceilings, an open layout and plenty of self-serve kiosks.

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After passing through the eight-lane Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, passengers walk beneath artist Glenn Kaino’s massive, 30-foot by 40-foot steel mesh and mirrored ribbon piece, titled “When We Reflect.” The new terminal sits on the former site of a Lockheed plant camouflaged during World War II with netting woven by incarcerated Japanese Americans, including members of Kaino’s family.

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Instead of two concourses in separate buildings, the new BUR replacement terminal is a single building with 14 gates stretched along the concourse. There are nine gates on one side of the central lobby area, and five on the other. Shops and dining spots are scattered throughout.

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Every seat in the new terminal has a cup holder and access to power. Worktables are large and plentiful, and they have power ports as well.

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The restrooms in the new terminal are large, with stall doors that open out. And instead of one big mirror over the sinks in the vanity area, there are large oval makeup-style mirrors. “It gives you that hint of what the Hollywood of yesteryear was like,” Brent Kelley, managing principal at Corgan, said.

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The old terminal has two bag claim areas, one of which is outdoors. The new terminal has a single central baggage claim area with three modern carousels.

Amelia Earhart used this airport (then called United Airport) as a base in the 1930s, and she even departed from there in 1937 for her final round-the-world attempt.

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To honor Earhart, a sculpture outside the new terminal titled “The Two Electras,” by Los Angeles artist Cliff Garten, consists of a pair of 16-foot-tall ellipses inspired by her customized Lockheed Electra 10E Special — a twin-engine all-metal monoplane that was built here.

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Southwest Airlines, the carrier that operates the most flights at BUR, flew its current “California One” airplane to BUR for the ribbon-cutting festivities. The livery on this Boeing 737-800 features the California state flag.

At the old terminal, Southwest could only use its smaller, 137-seat Boeing 737-700 (Next Generation) aircraft. But the new terminal will allow Southwest to use its larger 175-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes, which are quieter and more fuel-efficient. “So, it’s better for the environment, better for the community and drives more options,” Andrew Watterson, the carrier’s chief operating officer, said. These new options include more Southwest flights between Burbank and Honolulu.