Most airliners are painted in the colors of the airlline that flies them, but then there are the “special colors” airplanes that excite aviation fans who hunt for them like a birder will chase a rare specimen. Many airlines are hip to the marketing potential of special-color planes, and ultra-low-fare carriers are no exception.
Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier Allegiant just unveiled on Tuesday the latest special-colors jet that will grace US skies. It’s a special livery honoring its hometown hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights.
“Allegiant has been a tremendous partner, and we could not be more thrilled about this activation,” said Kerry Bubolz, president of the Vegas Golden Knights. “We have encouraged our fans and business partners to ‘knight up’ in creative ways to show their passion for the team.”
Allegiant is the team’s official domestic airline, and the company is decking out one of its Airbus A319s partly in the team’s colors. Ship 302, with the full registration N302NV, plies the Allegiant network mostly in the West and Midwest, flight-tracking sites show. It’s a 2005 build that flew in Europe for low-cost carrier EasyJet before being bought by Allegiant.
The airline has three other special-livery aircraft, one for Make-A-Wish, one for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and one for Visit Florida.
While it’s Allegiant’s first time decking out an aircraft in honor of a sports team, it’s hardly a first-of-its kind partnership in the aviation industry.
Other airlines like JetBlue have put team logos on their planes, and Alaska Airlines is currently running a promotion that allows passengers to board early if they’re wearing a Russell Wilson jersey (Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Alaska’s hometown football team).
Featured photo courtesy of Allegiant.
