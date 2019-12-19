First-ever Oneworld branded lounge to open at Moscow Airport
The Oneworld alliance, composed of 13 airlines worldwide, announced December 18 that it will open the first-ever Oneworld branded airport lounge at Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME).
DME serves as a major hub for Oneworld in Russia, with member S7 Airlines operating more than 140 daily flights from the airport. Several Oneworld airlines fly into DME, including British Airways and Qatar Airways.
It’s unclear when the lounge will open, with Oneworld saying that Domodedovo airport will announce the opening date, along with more details, in 2020. It’s also unclear who will have access to the lounge, whether it’s an arrival or departure lounge and where in the airport it will be located.
“We are excited to launch the first Oneworld branded lounge at Moscow Domodedovo in this momentous year, as we celebrate the alliance’s 20th anniversary with an invigorated mission to deliver the highest levels of service and most seamless travel experience to our customers,” Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney said in a statement. “… we are thrilled that the first Oneworld branded lounge will be located at its hub.”
Igor Borisov, Moscow Domodedovo Airport director, said, “Thanks to the joint project of the airport and Oneworld, our passengers will receive exclusive world-class service. We are confident that this will have a positive impact on strengthening the alliance’s brand in the Russian market, and Domodedovo will become even more attractive for frequent flyers of the Oneworld alliance.”
Several Oneworld airlines operate their own individual lounges worldwide, such as the American Airlines Flagship Lounge, Qantas lounge and the Qatar Airways Business Class Lounge.
Domodedovo International Airport (DME) is the largest of Moscow’s three airports. In fact, it’s the largest and busiest of all Russia’s airports, and served nearly 30 million passengers in 2018. It is generally recognized as the country’s best.
DME is already home to six Priority Pass lounges, including Oneworld member S7 Business Lounge.
Featured image by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
