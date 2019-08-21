This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today I want to share a story from TPG reader Alan, who booked a trip to South America with his wife:
I’ve been consistently reading and following TPG for a little over a year now, and I wanted to share the story of my first award redemption. Last year, I signed up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card with an increased welcome bonus, and a few months later, my wife signed up for the Chase Freedom Unlimited card so we could start getting 1.5x points per dollar on all our non-bonus spending. Fast forward to this spring, and after one year of earning together we had accumulated over 200,000 points between our accounts!
We had been talking about taking a trip to Peru next year to hike to Machu Picchu and enjoy the beautiful country and culture there. When Chase introduced their first-ever transfer bonus to British Airways, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to transfer some points to my Avios account and book flights on American Airlines out of our home in Dallas. I transferred 68,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which equaled 88,400 Avios after the 30% bonus.
I then used 88,000 Avios (plus $146.72 in taxes/fees) to book two round-trip, economy tickets from Dallas (DFW) to Lima (LIM) on American Airlines. The cash price of our tickets would have been $1,618, so the final value of my Ultimate Rewards points ended up being 2.16 cents per point! The transfer bonus saved us 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which is a huge value that we can either use for hotels in Peru or for future flights. Thanks for your help, recommendations and ideas!
When I try to explain award travel to the uninitiated, I’m sometimes met with skepticism. People are reluctant to believe earning and redeeming points is worthwhile and they expect there to be a catch, but Alan’s story is a straightforward example of how much value you can gain from simply collecting a few credit card sign-up bonuses. If you’re in a position to get approved and meet the spending requirements, it’s not hard to earn bonuses offering over $500 in value, with some yielding more than double that amount (based on TPG’s latest valuations). There are other ways to earn points, but none so efficient.
To be fair, such rosy outcomes aren’t guaranteed. Booking award flights can be challenging (especially in first and business class) and there are pitfalls to avoid, but there’s also little downside to the points and miles game as long as you stay organized and manage your credit responsibly. The upshot is that there’s no need to feel intimidated if you’re new to award travel. Start by checking out our beginner’s guide and learning basic strategies to maximize your rewards, and find a community (like the TPG Lounge on Facebook) where you can ask questions and get feedback. Most of all, have fun! Award travel can be rewarding far beyond the money saved, so dive in and see where it takes you.
I love this story and I want to hear more like it! In appreciation for sharing this experience (and for allowing me to post it online), I’m sending Alan a gift card to enjoy on future travels, and I’d like to do the same for you. Please email your own award travel success stories to info@thepointsguy.com; be sure to include details about how you earned and redeemed your rewards, and put “Reader Success Story” in the subject line. Feel free to also submit your most woeful travel mistakes. If your story is published, we’ll send you a gift to jump-start your next adventure. Due to the volume of submissions, we can’t respond to each story individually, but we’ll be in touch if yours is selected.
Safe and happy travels to all, and I look forward to hearing from you!
