Female pilots, flight attendants sue Frontier for discrimination
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Several female pilots and flight attendants are suing low-cost Frontier Airlines, alleging that the carrier discriminated against pregnant and nursing employees, according to a federal lawsuit filed on December 10.
The women claimed they faced “mounting obstacles” during pregnancy or while nursing on the job.
The suit claims the plaintiffs faced discipline for absences related to pregnancy and were eventually forced to take unpaid leave weeks or months before their due dates. One woman alleges she was “forced off the job” during the entire breastfeeding period. Another said she gave up breastfeeding altogether. The women also say that they were still breastfeeding their newborns when they returned to work, however, Frontier refused to make it possible for them to pump breast milk on the job, which they needed to do to be able to continue nursing.
One of the pilots named in the suit, Shannon Kiedrowski, told NPR that she was reprimanded for pumping in-flight, implying that she couldn’t pump because she was a pilot.
“It’s not as though we’re going to be pumping during takeoff and landing,” Kiedrowski told NPR.
“They questioned why I was pumping, why I felt the need to breastfeed my child, implying that, ‘You’re a pilot. And really, there’s no place for you if you need to pump at work,'” Kiedrowski continued.
The women in the suit accuse Frontier of violating the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act and Colorado state laws that protect the rights of pregnant and nursing women.
Frontier has denied the allegations, telling NPR that the airline “offers a number of accommodations for pregnant and lactating pilots and flight attendants within the bounds of protecting public safety, which is always our top priority.”
Frontier serves more than 50 destinations, including cities in the United States, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico. The airline charges fees for most extras, including checked and carry-on bags, advance seat assignments and airport check-in.
Featured image courtesy of Robert Alexander/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.