Today I want to share a story from TPG reader Ryan, who saved over $1,000 on airfare by booking an economy award to Europe:
One goal of mine since graduating college was to travel the world and experience new cultures; first on my list was to visit Ireland with my father. During my senior year, I started following The Points Guy and saw the value I could get from credit card points. I had started a photography business in school, so I decided to apply for my first business credit card and got the American Express® Business Gold Card. The welcome bonus was 50,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months (this offer is no longer available), and I got the card knowing I would be making a large investment in camera gear.
After I hit the minimum spend requirement, I had a balance of 57,000 Membership Rewards points. Flights to Ireland after my graduation in May were around $650 round-trip for economy seats, but I saw that May was considered off-peak season, and round-trip flights when booking with Avios cost 26,000 points per person. I had to call to book the award, but the process only took 30 minutes. With taxes and fees, I paid 52,000 points and $123 per person, so I was able to save over $1,000 total by booking with points!
Avios is a peculiar loyalty currency because it’s used by multiple frequent flyer programs. Those programs are interchangeable to a degree, since you can transfer points between them. However, each one has its own award chart with distinct sweet spots, partners, routing rules and surcharges, so it’s important to know how to maximize them individually. Ryan’s award is a good example, since British Airways and Aer Lingus charge the same number of points for Aer Lingus flights between Ireland and many North American destinations, but Aer Lingus charges nearly double in taxes and fees. By booking through British Airways, Ryan saved roughly $300 extra.
To open a business credit card, you’ll need to have an actual business, but it doesn’t have to be a full-time, brick and mortar operation. Plenty of part-time gigs and other small enterprises could qualify, like an Etsy shop or freelance work. It’s worth finding out if you’re eligible not only because business cards offer a variety of strong benefits and sign-up bonus offers, but also because these cards typically don’t show up on your personal credit report. That means activity on your account won’t impact your credit score, and opening new accounts won’t count against you with regard to some application restrictions.
