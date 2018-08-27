Earn up to 50 Wells Fargo Points per Dollar at Staples, Macy’s and More
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card
Shopping portals are an easy way to earn bonus miles, points or cash-back on online purchases, and from time to time, great promotions appear that allow you to earn a whole lot of points or miles with a minimal amount of spending. One such promotion is underway right now, but this one actually covers in-store purchases.
The Wells Fargo Go Far Rewards Earn More Mall is having a targeted back to school special by offering 50 points per dollar spent at Staples, Office Max/Office Depot, Macy’s, Kmart and JCPenney, all for the purchases you make in actual stores.
If you’re targeted for this promotion, you can earn up to 7,000 bonus points per merchant, or $140 in spending for each one. To utilize Wells Fargo in-store offers, you need to log in to your Go Far Rewards account and head to the Earn More Mall in order to manually activate the offers before making your purchases.
What makes this deal great? Well, if you hold the Wells Fargo Visa Signature® card, each Go Far Rewards point earned is worth 1.5 cents each toward paid airfare (or 1.75 cents each if you spend $50,000 annually on the card), equating to a rebate of at least 75% toward paid airfare on purchases made during this special offer. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Even if you don’t currently have the Visa Signature card but have another card like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card that’s targeted, you can collect the points now and get the Visa Signature down the line. Combining the points across Wells Fargo cards at any time increases their redemption power to the maximum value based on all the cards you have.
Not all Wells Fargo cardholders are reporting that they see this offer, and I can’t pinpoint who’s targeted based on my own experience since I have both my Propel Amex and Visa Signature cards linked to my Go Far Rewards account. But if you hold only a Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa card, it appears the offer is currently 25% bonus cash rewards. Not bad, but certainly not the equivalent of 50 points per dollar.
If you max out the bonus points at each of the five stores and hold a Visa Signature card, you’ll spend $700 and end up with 35,000 points worth $525 ($612.50 if you’ve triggered the 1.75 cent airfare redemption rate). These offers expire on September 23 at 11:59pm Eastern, so you have plenty of time to max out the $140 in spend at each store. Not a bad time to head to these stores and effectively get 75% off anything you buy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.