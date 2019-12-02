Today only: ExpertFlyer Premium subscription flash sale
ExpertFlyer is joining the Cyber Monday mania and offering a 15% discount on its Premium subscription. The promotion is valid today, Dec. 2 only, so if you’d like to take advantage of it, act quickly.
For those unfamiliar with the website, ExpertFlyer is a service that allows you to check award availability for flights. It has a vast inventory of information and you can check seat charts, set email notifications and more. The premium version of the service usually costs $99 per year, and unlocks a suite of benefits, including award and upgrade alerting and searching, flight availability and fares and additional seat alerts.
With this flash promotion, customers can save a decent chunk on an annual subscription using the promotion code: CBRNEW15. This brings the annual cost for a subscription down to just $85, which is a steal:
If you’ve been on the fence about getting a premium subscription with ExpertFlyer, now is the time to jump — you’ll save money and unlock advanced award search techniques with one of the best websites in the business.
