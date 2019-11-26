Expedia credit cards offer elevated bonus offers this holiday season
Cobranded airline and hotel credit cards offer a great way for brand-loyal travelers to take advantage of higher earning rates and exclusive cardholder perks, but they often require you to book directly through the airline or hotel in order to get the most out of your card. What about those who prefer using a third-party site to book travel?
Travel site Expedia actually has two cobranded credit cards with Citi that allow you to earn Expedia Rewards points on eligible purchases. And now through Dec. 2, they are both offering enhanced welcome offers for cardholders through Expedia’s site.
The Expedia® Rewards Voyager Card from Citi is offering 70,000 Expedia Rewards bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first three months. According to Expedia, that bonus is worth up to $1,000 when you redeem for a VIP Access hotel. You’ll also earn 4x on Expedia purchases, 2x on dining and entertainment and 1x on all other purchases. The card comes with a $100 air travel fee credit (which can be used for airline incidentals, inflight Wi-Fi or your TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee), a 5,000-point anniversary bonus and automatic Gold status with Expedia, which entitles you to a host of perks including 30% more points when you book, free room upgrades when available at VIP Access hotels, 24/7 expedited customer service and more. This card comes with a low $95 annual fee.
If you are opposed to an annual fee, there is the Expedia® Rewards Card from Citi which was recently relaunched. It’s currently offering 30,000 Expedia Rewards bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months. You’ll earn 3x on Expedia purchases and 1x on everything else, and the card comes with automatic Silver status, with a pathway to Gold.
Both cards come with no foreign transaction fees and allow you to redeem points at double the value on VIP Access hotel stays.
These bonuses are both incredibly easy to hit and neither card comes with an astronomical annual fee. If you always book your vacations through a third-party site, these cards could be a great way for you to lock in more savings, especially as we go into the 2019 holiday season and start 2020 vacation planning. Unfortunately, Expedia points aren’t very valuable. You can get a solid return when you are booking VIP Access hotels, but you’re otherwise not going to get a ton of value from each point.
However, if you spend a significant amount on Expedia throughout the year anyway, I think the Expedia Rewards Voyager Card is worth it. You’re getting a $100 annual air travel credit, lower member prices across the site, a decent redemption value on VIP Access hotels, early access to sales, exclusive member offers, free perks at VIP Access hotels, a points-earning bonus, free room upgrades when available and more. And when you book your airfare through Expedia, you’re still earning frequent flyer miles (so you don’t have to sacrifice them by booking through Expedia instead of directly).
Bottom line
These cards aren’t meant for points and miles gurus who always book direct, have a suite of cobranded cards and know their way around partner award charts. However, beginners or casual travelers who prefer booking travel through Expedia, this is a decent alternative to some cobranded cards. Just keep in mind that you aren’t getting a stellar return with Expedia points, so I wouldn’t suggest using your card for anything other than eligible Expedia purchases.
If these cards sound like they would make a good addition to your wallet, now is the best time to apply through Expedia. These limited-time offer bonuses are only around until Dec. 2, when they’ll drop significantly lower. Once these offers disappear, these cards aren’t nearly as valuable.
I’ve only seen these elevated offers through Expedia’s site (not through Citi), so keep that in mind when applying.
