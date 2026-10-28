Expedia just announced a slew of new travel features — here are the ones worth knowing about

Expedia Group, the parent company behind Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, just announced 30 new or enhanced features to help with everything "from planning and booking to payment and support," according to a statement from the company.

New features include easier ways to pay, AI-focused search features and tools to help put together travel itineraries.

The new features come on the heels of other recent Expedia announcements, like the ability for certain members of the One Key loyalty program to get lounge access for certain flights if they're delayed.

Here's a look at the most exciting features, tools and services recently rolled out.

Free airport lounge access for flight delays

Though this was announced earlier in the year, One Key Gold and Platinum members can now get free lounge access, regardless of the airline, for the member and up to nine travelers when an eligible flight is delayed 90 minutes or more. Lounge access is granted through the LoungeKey Network, which operates lounges like The Club, Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium and Aspire. Lounge access is available for qualifying flights booked through Expedia by Dec. 31, 2027. (Members can also elect to receive One Key Cash.)

All One Key members also receive a CLEAR+ discount, though the specific discount varies by elite status.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

'One Key Price Drop Protection'

One Key Gold and Platinum members also receive free "One Key Price Drop Protection." With the program, "if the price drops before departure, Expedia automatically provides the difference in One KeyCash," according to the statement shared with TPG. Only flights that show "Price Drop Protection" while booking are eligible.

Pay later with Vrbo

Soon, the home rental site Vrbo will offer "Reserve Now, Pay Later," allowing guests to reserve eligible homes with no upfront costs at booking (though a card must be on file). This, according to Expedia Group, will give "group planners flexibility to confirm who is coming, collect contributions and manage the cost of the entire stay."

AI-powered searches and comparisons

On Hotels.com, users can now experience an enhanced AI comparison feature that "delivers personalized, plain language comparisons based on expressed interests that matter most, such as location, amenities, price, and policy details, and lets travelers ask follow-up questions to better understand the trade-offs between options."

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Vrbo, meanwhile, is offering a better search experience using its "Natural Language Search." This allows trip planners to use their own words (think: "beachfront home in Hawaii with a well-stocked kitchen and outdoor gathering space") to find exactly what they're looking for.

More ways to plan and book with Expedia

The site will also offer more flexible packages, including the chance to fly into one city and stay in another; a dedicated Activity Planner, helping travelers put find, book or save experiences; enhanced multiroom booking features so everybody gets the type of room they want; family-friendly maps; and even an AI-powered "Property Expert" that can answer traveler's questions "grounded in property details, guest reviews, and their own reservation, helping them decide on a stay or confirm what it includes."

And, you might notice that Expedia looks different. The company built a "refreshed homepage" that "brings relevant recommendations, deals, recent activity, and useful next steps together in a richer, more visual experience that responds to travelers' needs at every stage of their journey."

Bottom line

Expedia and its popular brands are leaning heavily into technology and personalization to help travelers plan and execute the perfect trip. Its One Key loyalty program is also offering upgraded, elite-like benefits, including lounge access for delayed flights. For the casual traveler, these benefits can offer instant gratification, like discounts, or even start to add up to something bigger.

We'll be sure to put some of these new features to the test in the coming months.

Related reading: