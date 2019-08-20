This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
More people than ever will be taking to the skies this year for Labor Day, the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial close of summer.
An estimated 17.5 million passengers will fly between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 this year, according to the trade group Airlines for America (A4A). That’s up from the 16.9 million that flew around the long weekend in 2018.
Aug. 30 is expected to be the peak of the end-of-summer rush this year, with A4A predicting that US airlines will carry 2.98 million passengers.
Related: An MD-80? The Truth Behind This Tiny American Airlines ‘Plane’ Parked at O’Hare
“With fares at historic lows and customer satisfaction at historic highs, travelers continue to take to the skies in record numbers,” John Heimlich, A4A’s chief economist, said in a statement.
Southwest, American and United are still struggling to maintain their full schedules as the 737 MAX grounding continues. But even so, US carriers are collectively adding a total of 109,000 seats per day to accommodate the extra demand over the holiday weekend, A4A said.
If you’re heading to the airport, make sure to leave extra time for security — bigger crowds almost always mean longer lines at TSA checkpoints. And, if you haven’t already, check out TPG’s credit card recommendations to find one that will help you get PreCheck. Those lines will likely be longer than usual, too, but at least you’ll get to keep your shoes on.
Featured photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.