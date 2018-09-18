This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
These days, it seems everything has a holiday. On Tuesday, it was the cheeseburger’s turn to be celebrated with hashtags and promotional deals.
Burger joints across the US are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with discounts, giveaways and more. With cheeseburgers as cheap as $1, fast food chains are practically begging you to grab a bite. Even airports like LaGuardia (LGA) have quick places like Shake Shack to get your burger fix. If a cheeseburger before your flight today sounds like something you need, the Transportation Security Administration wants to remind you that you’re allowed to bring it through airport security.
Celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay by grabbing a to-go order for your flight. Burgers and sandwiches are allowed through the security checkpoint in your carry-on luggage. #TravelTips pic.twitter.com/Qg65eebZRR
— TSA (@TSA) September 18, 2018
This isn’t the first time TSA has chimed in on the kinds of food you can take through security. Sometimes the agency will request you remove snacks from your carry-on, but only as a way to help the officers in getting a clear view of inside your carry-on. If Chrissy Teigen can bring her emotional support casserole through security, you can definitely bring a burger. However, if you’re bringing along frozen goods, TSA suggests checking those items.
Of course, if you’re looking to maximize your cheeseburger purchase consider using any card that gives you the best dining rewards, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Premier Card or the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.