The European Court of Justice ruled in favor of passengers in the latest case surrounding passenger compensation for flight delays.
Previously, EU carriers were only responsible for compensation for passengers if their flight was arriving to or departing from the EU. This new ruling extends the airlines’ requirement to compensate passengers who are flying on partner airlines or codeshare flights outside of the EU.
Per the Civil Aviation Authority, airlines based out of and airports located in the following countries would fall under this ruling:
EU Countries
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- The Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
Other countries
- Iceland
- Norway
- Switzerland
The case that prompted the change involved 11 passengers who had booked a flight with Czech Airlines for a flight from Prague to Bangkok with a connection in Abu Dhabi. The second leg of the trip was operated by Etihad. The Etihad flight was delayed by about eight hours. The passengers sued Czech Airlines in the case for compensation for the travel delay and the court ruled in their favor.
Czech Airlines argued that they couldn’t be held responsible or liable for delays caused by partner airlines. The court struck down this argument, saying that Czech Airlines did owe the passengers travel delay compensation. The court suggested that Czech Airlines’ recourse was to then sue Etihad to recover those expenses.
