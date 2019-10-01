This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ever forgotten to add your rewards number to a booking and spent hours later trying to reclaim the miles you’ve flown? Yeah, me too. Fortunately, Etihad has recognized these issues, and has introduced a new feature designed to award your miles when you’ve entered your information incorrectly, or even forgotten it entirely:
Though Etihad Guest continues to fly under the radar, this is a pretty cool move on its part. As far as I know this is the first airline program to proactively award members with mileage they’ve earned, even without frequent flyer numbers attached to the reservation. This does beg the question, however — how are they identifying members? Of course, airlines have all your identifying information (name, date of birth, passport number), but what programs are they running in order to match you to your loyalty account number? And why aren’t other airlines and hotels doing it?
From the example email above it looks like Etihad is still wanting members to enter their information, though I’m curious to know how often you can utilize this benefit before the airline gets upset. Whatever else, however, this is a really decent thing for Etihad to do; no longer will you leave lost miles on the table on your flights. That’ll get you that much closer to Etihad’s phenomenal A380 Apartment.
Featured photo by Javier Rodriguez/The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.