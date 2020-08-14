DEAL ALERT: Book Etihad Apartments at a 30% discount
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, Etihad Apartment is one of our favorite ways to fly. We’ve reviewed it several times and have been blown away each time. If you’re trying to score an Apartment (or business class) seat for future travel, you’re in luck. Etihad just launched a new 30% off sale on award flights. Here’s what you need to know.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The offer is for GuestSeats on selected routes for Etihad Airways-operated flights using Etihad Guest Miles booked from now through Aug. 27, for travel through May 31, 2021. You can book seats at Etihad.com or via the Etihad Guest call center. Note that the sale is eligible for travel on Etihad Airways-operated flights only and upgrades are not permitted on GuestSeats. Also keep in mind that one-way tickets are permitted but stopovers & open jaws aren’t.
We’re seeing some pretty great deals like Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Paris (CDG) and London (LHR) starting at under 62,000 Guest Miles one-way for the Apartment. American also charges 62,500 miles each-way for Etihad’s Apartment. If you don’t have American miles but you do have Etihad miles through a transfer partner, this could be the way to go.
We’re also seeing the Studio Business seat between Abu Dhabi and Europe starting around 44,000 miles each way, though not all routes are operated by the A380.
The most popular route between Abu Dhabi and New York (JFK) starts at under 96,000 miles each way. Keep an eye out for which flight you’re booking, as you may find this route also operated by the 787, which doesn’t feature the Apartment.
In June, Aeroplan announced that members can earn and redeem miles for Etihad Airways flights, including The Apartment. Etihad Guest members can also earn and redeem miles for Air Canada flights, but that aspect of the partnership isn’t nearly as valuable. One-way economy tickets will run you 40,000 Aeroplan miles, while business class will cost 82,500 miles and The Apartment comes in at 115,000 miles.
Etihad Guest miles aren’t just valuable for booking premium-cabin awards — they’re easy to earn, too. You can transfer points from Amex Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Capital One and Marriott. Amex, Citi and Capital One at a 1:1 ratio, while Marriott transfers at a 3:1 ratio.
If you want to book seats you’d better hurry, as you only have until. Aug. 27 to book!
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.