This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you got an email recently with a long subject line, you might have disregarded it as spam or promotion. But if you filed a claim with Equifax for your share of a data breach settlement, you’ll want to pay attention.
The company is making consumers jump through even more hoops, by sending sternly-worded emails to those who have already filed claims.
Now, instead of simply filing the claim and waiting for compensation, customers must verify that they have some form of credit monitoring or protection in place and will continue to have it in place for a minimum of six months from the date of filing.
Related: Equifax hack settlement will provide at least $125 to each affected consumer
In order to still receive your settlement, you must either verify or amend your claim by Oct. 15, or your claim will be denied. Equifax is requiring customers to provide the name of the credit monitoring service at the time of filing. The company also said customers can amend filed claims to request free credit monitoring instead of cash.
There have been several reports that suggest that people who filed to collect $125 from Equifax won’t actually receive the full amount. Just $31 million has been set aside for reimbursements for alternative credit monitoring, according to CNN.
In July, the company agreed to a “global settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 50 U.S. states and territories.”
In 2017, Equifax disclosed that hackers accessed sensitive data for 143 million Americans including names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver’s licenses, credit card numbers, email addresses and phone numbers. The number of affected Americans was later increased by another 2.5 million, and then increased again by another 1.5 million to 147 million.
Featured photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.