You now have more time to purchase one of the top annual ski passes for the season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Get excited: Ski season is right around the corner! While we typically tell you to get your annual passes sooner rather than later (those price increases are no joke!), your procrastination might have just paid off.
Epic Pass, one of the three main ski passes for North American skiers and snowboarders just extended its purchase deadline. Vail Resorts, a hospitality conglomerate that operates 37 resorts throughout the U.S., just announced it’s extending the deadline to purchase the pass until Dec. 2. If you’re not familiar, Vail Resorts owns Vail Marriott Mountain Resort & Spa, the Osprey at Beaver Creek, the Lodge at Vail and Hyatt Place Keystone, among others.
Don’t let the name fool you — Vail Resorts hotels aren’t just in Vail. Mount Snow in Vermont, Hunter Mountain in New York and Liberty Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania are all part of the group, too. If your family is staying at one of these properties and you haven’t gotten your ski passes yet, this is great news.
Don’t procrastinate for too long, though! December will be here before you know it.
Prices for the Epic Pass increased in September and are currently $989 for adults 13 and up, and $519 for children 5–12.
The three main ski passes for North American skiers and snowboarders are the Epic Pass, Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective Pass. With single-day lift tickets costing $200 at major mountains while annual passes start at around $400 (or less) for the whole year, a great many snow-loving families will do better selecting a pass rather than paying individual lift-ticket prices. If you have a handful of ski trips lined up for the season, it’s definitely worth considering if an annual pass is best for your family.
Choosing the right pass is tough, especially because there’s some overlap in what they offer. Certain mountains appear on the lists for multiple passes. Here’s a guide to help you pick the best ski pass for your family.
Featured image courtesy of Seth K. Hughes/Getty.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.