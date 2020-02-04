Emirates is bringing romance to the skies — and its lounges — with Valentine’s Day desserts
Emirates is sprucing up its culinary options especially for Valentine’s Day. The Dubai-based airline announced on Tuesday that it’s going to serve 40 Valentine’s Day-themed desserts and sweet treats both on board and in its network of lounges across the world.
As examples of what passengers can expect, look no further than at most of the airline’s 41 lounges. Between Feb. 13-15, passengers in airports can expect the following:
Hamburg (HAM) — orange-ginger panna cotta served with berries and pistachios
Cape Town (CPT) — heart-shaped shortcake served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Auckland (AKL) — chocolate and raspberry petit fours
Tokyo Narita (NRT) — chocolate St Valentine’s cake
U.S. lounges — chocolate-covered strawberries sprinkled with coconut
In addition to the airline’s global lounges, at its own seven branded lounges at Dubai International Airport (DXB), the airline will offer Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial Champagne. As far as food offerings, travellers passing through the lounge can expect Valentine’s-inspired cakes and desserts like a passion fruit cake with raspberry, as well as a red velvet cake and red velvet ice cream.
Meanwhile, on board its aircraft, Emirates is updating its menu to offer “a touch of romance”. On Feb. 14, Emirates will offer a special selection of desserts on long-haul flights. In first and business class, that means a heart-shaped passion fruit cake. And in the lounge of the A380, which is accessible by first- and business-class passengers, you can expect chocolate-covered strawberries.
Even economy passengers will be able to take part in the festivities with a white chocolate passion fruit cheesecake for dessert.
Featured photo courtesy of Emirates.
