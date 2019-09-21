This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) just approved Emirates to use biometric boarding on flights to any of its 12 U.S. cities from its hub in Dubai. This makes the UAE carrier the first non-U.S. airline to be approved to use this technology on in-bound flights.
There’s currently a handful of airlines who have been using the system at select airports on outbound flights. One of the biggest benefits of the system is that it speeds up the boarding process. For example, Delta’s initial trials showed that the facial recognition option saves up to nine minutes per flight and Lufthansa’s initial trials showed they could board approximately 350 passengers onto an A380 in about 20 minutes.
Whether you have a long day of travel ahead or not, anywhere you can save time on the journey is always appreciated.
If you’re not so sure about this whole biometric boarding thing, check out our guide to using the new system as it might clear up any questions you may have.
(Featured photo by Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.