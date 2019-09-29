This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you been craving a shower in the sky? Are you flexible for last-minute bookings, and maybe have an extra 50,000 Amex Membership Rewards hanging around? Well, then you’re in luck, as Emirates makes its very first trip to Cairo with an A380 this October.
As first reported by Paddle Your Own Kanoo, the airline is planning on operating a one-off A380 roundtrip from Dubai to Cairo on October 2, with hopes that the route will become permanent. This move comes in line with Emirates adding four new weekly routes at the end the month, bringing the total to a whopping 25 per week.
This is some pretty exciting news for those of us who have been eyeing Emirates’ first class but haven’t yet been able to afford it. Though it’s not cheap, first class cash fares ring in at $1500 from Cairo (CAI) to Dubai (DXB), and $3300 the other way around (DXB-CAI).
The route is normally operated by the 777, which, while amazing, doesn’t offer the onboard shower and bar (even the new 777 first-class is missing these). And while the flight will take less than four hours, which isn’t too much time to enjoy all the amenities, it’s four times longer than Emirates’ shortest A380 route, which flies Dubai to Muscat and comes in at a minuscule 45 minutes.
Luckily for us, Emirates Skywards are currently available on this route, and are available for just 52,000 miles and $282 in fees:
You can transfer American Express® Membership Rewards to Emirates at a 1:1 ratio, which means this award will cost you just 53,000 MR. This is far less than the regular cost of hopping on one of these babies, and an excellent redemption value of nearly 3.0 cents each for your Membership Rewards, as TPG values MR at 2.0 cents/point. The same can be said of Chase Ultimate Rewards, which transfer at a 1:1 ratio and which TPG values at 2.0 cents each. Capital One also transfers to Emirates, though it’s at a 2:1 ratio, so you’re better off using American Express or Chase points if you’ve got them.
Overall, this is a really cool offer. Though currently just a one-off event, if things go well we can hopefully see the A380 operating on this route in the future. If so, this could be a new sweet spot for booking that sweet, sweet onboard shower.
Feature photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.