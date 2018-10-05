This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s Extra Miles Discovery Weekend through United’s MileagePlus shopping portal, with some fantastic elevated offers offering up to 10x earnings on standard rates.
In case this all sounds like Greek to you, TPG always recommends making the most of each dollar you spend by clicking through an online shopping portal to earn extra miles on online purchases. Shopping portals sometimes offer cashback on your spend, while other times you can earn points, miles or other rewards instead. Sometimes, you can even double, triple or quadruple-dip on purchases or dining out.
Here are some noteworthy stores participating in United’s elevated earnings weekend promotion:
- eBags: 15x miles per dollar (normally 4x) for a 21% cash-equivalent return, based on TPG’s valuations on United MileagePlus miles.
- shoes.com: 15x miles per dollar (normally 3x) for a 21% return, based on TPG’s valuations.
- Macy’s: 10x miles per dollar (normally 2x) for a 14% return, based on TPG’s valuations.
- Bloomingdale’s: 10x miles per dollar (normally 2x) for a 14% return, based on TPG’s valuations.
- Barney’s New York: 10x miles per dollar (normally 2x) for a 14% return, based on TPG’s valuations.
A number of these department store retailers also offer additional coupons and discounts, although most shopping portals will not give you credit for any purchases made with discount codes that do not originate from the shopping portal you use. So for instance, if Macy’s offers a 10% coupon code that isn’t on the United MileagePlus site, you’ll have to choose between using the 10% discount or earning your 10x miles per dollar spent.
Keep in mind that sometimes, you can triple dip your earnings by purchasing a gift card through United’s MileagePlusX app and then using that gift card when shopping through the retailer. Or earn 5x Ultimate Rewards when purchasing a gift card from an office supply store like Staples by using the Chase Ink Cash credit card.
Here’s an example: If you plan to spend $100 at Macy’s, you could earn 3x miles by purchasing a gift card through the United MPX app (with a 25% bonus if you have a United co-branded credit card). You’ll also earn points from your credit card issuer for the purchase of the gift card, and then even more miles by shopping through the portal itself. It looks like this:
- Dip 1: 375 United miles through MileagePlus X (3x plus 25% bonus )
- Dip 2: 150 points for the purchase of the e-gift card with your credit card (1.5x with Chase Freedom Unlimited)
- Dip 3: 1,000 United miles through the United MileagePlus Shopping portal (10x)
That’s 1,375 United miles plus 150 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for just a $100 purchase, which is valued at a $19.75 cash-equivalent return on the United miles and an additional $3.00 return on Chase Ultimate Rewards, based on TPG’s October 2018 valuations. Just remember to use a credit card that’s great for non-bonused spend.
If United Miles aren’t your currency of choice, use a shopping portal aggregator such as Cashback Monitor to see what other portals have competitive offers.
Additional reporting by Brendan Dorsey.
Featured image by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.