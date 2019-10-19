News

Easy ways to avoid having to wear your entire suitcase on your next flight

 Victoria M. Walker
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

A woman in the Philippines went viral after wearing what appeared to be her entire suitcase to avoid having to pay baggage fees.

The woman, who declined to identify the airline to ABC News, said her bag was overweight by 4 lbs.

when the airline staff at the check in counter said: “EXCESS NA PO KAYO, 7kg lang po allowed na hand carry.”me: NO PROBLEM! ????*from 9kg to 6.5kg baggage ????#ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted

Posted by Gel Rodriguez on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“I [was] a little bit worried about my flight schedule because it took me time to put the clothes on,” Rodriguez told ABC. “I felt the fun afterward when we successfully landed in our area and that was also the time that we took the funny photo.”

While Rodriguez’s methods to avoid paying hefty fines were certainly creative, there are less stressful (and hot) ways to avoid baggage fees.

Holding elite status (or traveling with a friend/family member with elite status) can also protect you. Travelers who purchase a premium ticket (premium economy, business and/or first class) generally don’t pay to check a bag.

Of course, carrying the right credit card will also help.

Some co-branded airline cards offer checked bag perks. For instance, the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card waives the first checked bag fee. American Airlines offers several cards that waive checked bag fees when flying domestically, such as the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.

The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express all offer priority boarding and a first checked bag free for you and your companions (for a total of up to nine travelers on the same reservation).

If you hold certain American Express cards, you’re covered if you need to (or are forced) to check a bag through the airline fee credit. That ranges from $100 to $250 per year, depending on which card you hold, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Gold Card.

If you’re in the U.S., you have good reason to be anxious about baggage fees.

As I wrote last month, U.S. airlines collected $1.5 billion in baggage fees, or 2.9% of total operating revenue, through the end of the second quarter. The number one culprit: American Airlines, which collected over $667 million in baggage fees through the end of the second quarter. The airline also topped the list in 2017 and 2018.

Featured image courtesy of STIL on Unsplash

Victoria M. Walker covers points and miles at TPG. She previously taught multimedia journalism at Howard University and was the breaking news video editor at The Washington Post.
You might like
First look: Qantas Airways’ historic Project Sunrise flight touches down in Sydney
News
11h ago
Deal alert: Flights to Germany from $327 round-trip
Deals
Yesterday
Book The Phoenician’s Christmas Camp for 60,000 points per night
News
Yesterday
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.