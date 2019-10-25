Earn up to 65,000 miles with targeted Alaska Airlines Visa Signature offer
Despite not being a member of any of the major airline alliances (Star Alliance, Oneworld or SkyTeam), Alaska Airlines has managed to build an incredibly valuable frequent flyer program through individual partnerships with a number of top-notch foreign carriers. In fact in TPG’s monthly valuation series, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles command the highest value of any individual airline, at 1.8 cents each. However, with limited transfer options, Alaska miles also rank as some of the hardest to earn.
The fastest way to rack up a meaningful number of miles is by opening the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, which offers a public welcome bonus of 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Doctor of Credit is reporting that a number of users are being targeted for a bonus of up to 65,000 miles. There’s no direct link for this deal, but you can search your email for the following subject line to see if you’ve been targeted: “Exclusive: Up to 65,000 bonus mile offer for (your name).”
This bonus is broken up into two spending tiers as follows:
- Earn 40,000 miles after spending $2,000 within the first three months
- Earn an additional 25,000 miles after spending $9,000 total within the first six months
The full 65,000-mile bonus is worth $1,170 based on TPG’s valuations, but it can potentially be worth even more depending on how you choose to redeem it. After spending $9,000, you’ll end up with at least 74,000 miles in your Alaska account. One of the best sweet spot redemptions involves using 70,000 miles to book a one-way Cathay Pacific first class award to Asia with a free stopover in Hong Kong (HKG). These tickets routinely sell for as much as $20,000, netting you just shy of 30 cents per point, a simply unbeatable redemption value.
If you’re having trouble finding award space in first class, you can also fly in business class for 50,000 miles, or fly Japan Airlines first class for 70,000-75,000 miles each way.
Bottom line
Even with the standard 40,000 mile offer, I think the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature is one of the most underrated cards on the market. Alaska miles offer some of the best value premium cabin redemptions between the U.S. and Asia, and if you’re targeted for this 65,000-mile bonus I think it’s a no brainer. Make sure to check your email to see if you’re targeted.
Alaska miles are extremely valuable because you can book awards on partners like Emirates, Icelandair, Korean Air and Japan Airlines. The current bonus of 40,000 miles can book you a roundtrip ticket on Alaska Airlines from Boston to San Diego or New York to Seattle, for example.
- Now - 40,000 Bonus Mile + Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ Offer.
- Get 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) with this offer. To qualify, make purchases of $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account.
- Save with a free checked bag on Alaska flights for you and up to six other guests on the same reservation.
- Get Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ every year! Each year on your account anniversary get a companion fare from $121 ($99 plus taxes and fees from $22). Valid on all Alaska flights booked on alaskaair.com with no blackout dates.
- Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases and 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases. And, your miles don't expire on active accounts.
- New! Enjoy 50% off day passes at the Alaska Lounge and 20% back on all Alaska Airlines inflight purchases when you pay with your new card.
- Redeem miles with no blackout dates on any of Alaska's 1,200 daily flights or choose from over 900+ destinations with more than a dozen global airline partners. Plus, get exclusive access to discounted redemption levels when you redeem miles for hotel stays at over 400,000 properties using Alaska Airlines Hotels.
- Plus, no foreign transaction fees and a low $75 annual fee.
