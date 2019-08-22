This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airline shopping portals are a way to easily score a ton of miles for purchases you already make. Now, British Airways is also joining in on the fun with a great offer: 12X Avios on Apple purchases.
For 48 hours beginning August 22, you’ll earn 12 Avios per dollar spent on Apple purchases. This is a huge deal: the normal offer is just 2X.
Occasionally, Apple promotes elevated shopping portal rates and it can be a great way to rack up some miles. Keep in mind when you’re considering redeeming your Avios is that British Airways uses a distance-based award chart, instead of a traditional zone-based one. Many airlines will charge you a fixed amount of miles when you book an award ticket between two regions or zones. Whether you’re flying to Europe from the East Coast or West Coast, or whether you’re booking a nonstop flight vs. a connecting flight, the number of points or miles you need is tied to the distance flown.
Avios can be great for booking award flights on American Airlines, with sweet spots including the West Coast to Hawaii or lie-flat business class on select domestic routes.
If you spend just $334 on Apple products (which shouldn’t be too hard), you’d earn 4,000 Avios which is enough for an off-peak coach flight under 650 miles on British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus. Want to stay domestic? Spending $500 would earn you 6,000 Avios which could get you a one-way flight under 650 miles on American Airlines.
Some restrictions on what you can purchase do apply. AirPods or on One-to-one membership, shipping and tax charges, Bose products, Apple Developer Programs, Apple Employee Purchase Programs, iTunes gift cards, Apple gift cards purchases and gift wrap are not eligible to earn Avios.
Whenever you make large electronic purchases, be sure to use a credit card with purchase protection and extended warranty benefits. Benefits vary from card to card, so you may have success getting compensated if your product gets damaged or destroyed during the coverage period as opposed to after. TPG staffers have had success getting their Apple products covered through credit card protections.
Solid options for straight points or cash back earning when shopping online include the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card for 3% back on online purchases, up to $2,500 each quarter in choice category, then 1% (which can go up to 5.25% if you have Bank of America Preferred Rewards elite status). The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express will earn 2x Membership Rewards on all purchases up to $50,000 a year; then 1x, while The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all purchases.
The increased offer is an easy way to rack up points, but don’t sit on the deal as the promotion ends on August 24!
Featured image by Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy.
