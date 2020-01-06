Earn unlimited bonus points on Hilton stays through May 3
Want to get a head start on accumulating Hilton points? The hotel brand is offering Hilton Honors members 2,000 bonus points per stay completed at any hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Eligible stays must be completed by May 3, and participants can earn an uncapped bonus of 10,000 points per 10 nights completed. The promotion does not appear to be targeted, and requires a three-second registration.
Here’s what you need to know:
What are the dates of the promotion?
The promotion begins on Jan. 6, 2020 and ends on May 3, 2020.
How many times can I earn the 10,000 points bonus?
The 10,000 bonus point award can be earned an unlimited number of times (at least until May 3). Each time you reach 10 nights, the count resets. If you reach 10 nights in a stay and have additional nights during the same stay, the additional nights will start counting toward the next 10,000 bonus point award.
Example A: An Honors member stays three times for a total of 10 nights in March.
- Member earns a total of 20,000 bonus points with the promotion.
- The member earned 10,000 bonus points for their five stays (2,000 bonus points per stay) and received the 10,000 bonus point award for achieving 10 nights.
Example B: An Honors member stays three times with a total of 11 nights in March. This same member then stays four times with a total of nine nights in April.
- Member earns a total of 34,000 bonus points with the promotion.
- The member earned 14,000 bonus points for their seven stays (2,000 bonus points per stay).
- The member also received the 10,000 bonus point award once for staying at least 10 nights in March.
- Since the member had one additional night over the 10 night threshold requirement in March, this one night can be used toward earning their next 10,000 bonus point award.
- The member used this extra night with the nine nights in April to earn the 10,000 bonus point award again.
Example C: An Honors member stays one time with a total of 20 nights in March.
- Member earns a total of 22,000 bonus points with the promotion.
- The member earned 2,000 bonus points for their single stay (2,000 bonus points per stay).
- Since the member achieved the 10 night threshold twice during their single stay, the member will earn the 10,000 bonus point award twice for a total of 20,000 bonus points.
A stay is defined as the total number of consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, whether or not a guest checks out and checks back in again. For additional details, visit the Hilton Honors Terms & Conditions.
What rates are eligible for the bonus promotion?
Only stays booked through Hilton.com or via the Hilton app will qualify for this promotion. The following bookings are ineligible:
- wholesale/tour operator packages;
- contracted crew rates;
- travel agency discount rates;
- packages exclusively for casino player card holders;
- unauthorized Members staying on Go Hilton Team Member or Family & Friends Travel Rates;
- stays secured utilizing Hilton Grand Vacations Club and Hilton Club timeshare programs, Hilton Grand Vacations marketing packages with a sales presentation requirement;
- complimentary or barter rooms;
- NET Group rates;
- Series Group or IT Group rates;
- contracted Entertainment or Encore rates;
- third party websites bookings (irrespective of rate paid); and
- “opaque” channel bookings where the brand may or may not be known at the time of purchase.
If I already have a reservation, is it eligible for the promotion?
Yes, as long as the member is registered for the promotion prior to check-out of the stay and the reservation is for an eligible stay. Regardless of when a reservation was booked, any registered guests with nights within the promotion period will receive the promotion bonus. However, any stays completed before registration will not retroactively earn bonus points under the promotion.
If I check in before Jan. 6, 2020, or check out after May 3, 2020, do I still earn credit for that stay?
Members checking in before Jan. 6, 2020 will receive credit for their stay if the stay is completed on or after Jan. 6, 2020 and prior to or on May 3, 2020. If you start a stay in the middle of the promotion period and check-out after May 3, you will not receive the bonus.
When will the Bonus Points post to my Hilton Honors account?
Please allow 6-8 weeks from the completion of your stay for the Bonus Points to appear in your Hilton Honors account.
Can I register for other promotions if I register for this promotion?
Yes, unless stated otherwise in the Terms and Conditions of other select promotions, a member can register for multiple promotions.
Will my bonus points count toward elite tier qualification?
Bonus Points do not count toward elite tier qualification.
