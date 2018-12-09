This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
AccorHotels is relatively unknown in the US but it’s the parent brand of some popular luxury hotel brands including Fairmont. The company seems to be making a push to attract US loyalty members and now Accor is offering two stackable promotions where you can earn up to 22 United miles per dollar spent at AccorHotels properties. Here’s how it works.
What are Le Club AccorHotels Rewards Points Worth?
Normally, you can redeem 2,000 Le Club AccorHotels Rewards points toward a €40 (about $45) discount on a stay at an AccorHotels property. So, each Rewards point is worth 2.25 cents.
Promotion 1: Earn 4x United MileagePlus miles
To earn MileagePlus miles when staying at AccorHotels, simply add your United MileagePlus account number to your Le Club AccorHotels profile and select “Automatic Conversion” on the site. Then, any Le Club AccorHotels Rewards points that you earn will automatically convert to MileagePlus miles at a rate of two Rewards points to one MileagePlus mile. TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of MileagePlus miles at 1.4 cents apiece. So, for each Le Club Rewards point you transfer, you’re giving up 4.5 cents of value in Rewards points to get 1.4 cents of value in MileagePlus miles. This isn’t a good value unless you don’t have any use for AccorHotels discounts.
But, when you book and stay at an Accord property by February 28, 2019 you’ll get a much more favorable automatic conversion rate of one Rewards point to two MileagePlus miles — meaning you’ll earn four times as many MileagePlus miles as you’d normally earn. So, for each Le Club Rewards point you transfer, you’re giving up 2.25 cents of value in Rewards points to get 2.8 cents of value in MileagePlus miles. Just remember to disable automatic conversion once this promotion is complete.
Promotion 2: Earn 3x Rewards points in North America
AccorHotels is currently offering a promotion where you’ll earn triple Rewards points when you register for the promotion, book by February 28, 2019 and stay at a property in the US, Canada, Mexico or Panama between January 1 and March 31, 2019.
How Does the Math Work?
At AccorHotels, you earn Rewards points based on your status in the Le Club AccorHotels program as well as the brand of the property.
The terms and conditions of the triple points promotion state that the triple points are in addition to the Rewards points earned, but that the number of Rewards points earned for the promotion are calculated based on a Classic membership status level earn rate.
So, if you don’t have any status and you stay at a AccorHotels property (that’s not a Adagio, Adagio Access, ibis, ibis Styles or Mama Shelter) in the US, Canada, Mexico or Panama between January 1 and March 31, 2019, you’ll earn 100 Rewards points per €10 (about $11). Rewards points are each worth 2.25 cents, so 100 Rewards points are worth $2.25, which is a 20.5% return.
However, if you sign up for automatic point conversion to United MileagePlus, these points will convert at a one-Rewards-point-to-two-MileagePlus-miles ratio. So, you’d earn 200 MileagePlus miles per $11 in spend, which is 18 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent. TPG values MileagePlus miles at 1.4 cents apiece, so this gives you a return of 25.5%.
Have status with AccorHotels? If you have Silver status you could earn 19 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent (27% return) while if you have Gold status you could earn 20.4 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent (28.5% return). And if you have Platinum status, you could earn 21.6 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent (30.3% return).
How to Book
If you’re going to book stays during these promotions, you’ll need to book directly with Accor. But, you can (and should) click through a shopping portal for extra earnings. My favorite place to start is CashbackMonitor.com.
And, be sure to use a credit card that has good bonus earning at hotels. I’d use my Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points, but you could also use your Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Citi Prestige Card. Or, you could book a stay through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts using The Platinum Card® from American Express. Our research has shown that prepaid stays booked online earn 5x points and still get loyalty benefits, but luxury AccorHotels properties may not be bookable online yet.
H/T: Traveling for Miles
Featured image of The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess courtesy of Fairmont.
