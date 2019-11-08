Earn free car rentals with Thrifty’s bonus points promotion
Renting a car for the holidays? If so, that reservation could potentially score you a free rental day to use at a future time. According to Frequent Miler, Thrifty Car Rentals is offering a promotion for their Blue Chip Rewards members. For every qualifying rental between now and the end of the year, you’ll receive 625 Blue Chip Reward points — enough for a free rental. What’s really enticing about the offer is that even one-day rentals and all car classes qualify.
With this promotion, you can actually earn the bonus points up to five times through Dec. 31, 2019. Your bonus points will post to your account within 6-8 weeks, and 625 Blue Chip Reward points will earn you a free 1-day weekday rental. Or if you’re looking for a weekend rental, you can actually use fewer points (only 500 points required). Alternatively, if you’re able to maximize this promotion and earn a total of 3,125 points, that can earn you a free weekly rental with points left over.
Of course, this promotion works out best for those who were already going to rent a car, but it might even be worthy for a “car rental run.” I was able to find rates as low as $35 at Dallas-Ft. Worth Airport (DFW) for a 1-day rental. If you made five separate rentals at that price, it would cost you a total of $175 and you’d earn more than enough points for a free weekly rental, with enough points remaining for a free 1-day weekend rental. Depending on where you’re looking to use your earned points, that could be a great way to pay only $175 for a rental car for the week, especially during peak times and in expensive destinations.
This is definitely a promotion worth looking into, especially for those who are looking to rent a car. This is essentially giving you a buy one, get one at a minimum, with potentially even more. Keep in mind that Blue Chip points expire if there isn’t a rental within a 24-month period, so make sure you don’t sit on your points too long and lose them.
To double dip your savings, book your Thrifty rental with a credit card that earns bonus points on rental cars, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x points on travel), Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x points on travel), the Citi Premier℠ Card (3x points on travel) or the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® (2x miles on rental cars). The information for the Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
