If you’re looking to gain some extra IHG rewards points, you can now earn double points on your stays at EVEN hotels between August 1 and October 31, 2019, starting with your second night.
The Fine Print
- Members will earn double points starting with their second night during the promotion period
- A maximum of 15,000 bonus points may be earned
- A minimum of a two night stay is required to earn bonus points on food and beverages
- You must register your IHG Rewards Club account to earn bonus points
- Bonus points will be credited to your account four to six weeks after checkout
Of course all of those extra points will come in handy if you’re looking to book an IHG top tier property. Recently, IHG upped the reward level for some properties to 100,000 points per night. These new 100k point properties include locations in Macau and the InterContinental Maldives.
Ready to book? Head over to the promotion page to register your account, book your stay or read the terms and conditions for the promotion.
Wondering what to do with all of that points once you rack them up? Check out theses videos for How to Make the Most of IHG Rewards.
