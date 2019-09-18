This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of my favorite things about American Express credit cards is how many different ways there are to earn bonus points beyond your welcome bonus and ongoing bonus categories. One well known option is the Amex Offers program, which offers cash rebates or bonus points when shopping with select merchants. Amex charge card holders might be targeted to earn bonus points when enrolling in Pay Over Time as well.
Amex also frequently runs targeted bonuses for adding authorized users, and it appears that another round of offers has gone out. I received an email (subject line: “Add someone to your account, earn 5,000 Membership Rewards® points”) with an offer to earn up to 20,000 bonus points by adding authorized users to my American Express® Gold Card.
For each new authorized user I add who spends $500 on eligible purchases before Nov. 30, 2019, I’ll earn 5,000 bonus Membership Rewards points (up to 20,000 bonus points total). TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, meaning if you’re targeted for this offer and able to add four users to your card, you can earn up to $400 worth of bonus points.
Note that Amex is slightly stricter than other issuers when it comes to adding authorized users. Within 60 days of opening the account, you need to provide a birthday and social security number for the authorized user or Amex may close the account.
While I was targeted for this offer on my Amex Gold card, you may receive an offer on another Membership Rewards earning card or even on one of Amex’s cobranded airline or hotel cards. I have another similar bonus on my Marriott Bonvoy Amex offering 2,500 bonus Marriott points for each authorized user I add who spends $500 (up to 10,000 bonus points total).
