Presidents’ Day sales are music to shoppers’ ears and increased shopping portal payouts make points and miles collectors giddy. Combine the two and you can save some serious cash and earn a (really) nice haul of miles on today’s purchases at the same time.
A handful of shopping portals have increased payouts on select retailers. We aren’t talking an extra mile or two, we are talking about up to 15 to 20 miles per dollar spent at popular retailers like eBags, Shoes.com and Backcountry.com. Here are a few of the increased bonuses from United’s shopping portal:
In addition to United, you’ll find increased payouts throughout Alaska’s, American’s, Delta’s and Southwest’s shopping portals.
If you were to purchase a $100 suitcase from eBags through the United portal, you would earn 2000 miles, worth $28 according to TPG’s valuations. You should be able to stack these mileage bonuses with actual cash savings with eBags, and other retailers Presidents’ Day sales.
In fact, TPG Family‘s editor, Summer Hull, says this exactly the time of year when families should look towards next winter and stock up on bigger sizes of snow boots and ski gear for the kids. Right now, winter items are largely on sale but often still stocked with various sizes. Getting up to 50% off thanks to winter sales while earning 15x – 20x miles per dollar is just about a perfect (snow) storm.
Using a website like Cashback Monitor can help decipher which shopping portal is offering the best bonus at the store of your choice. If you’re interested in earning straight cash back, some portals like TopCashBack and Ebates appear to have increased payouts as well.
Use the Right Credit Card
When shopping online, you’ll want to make sure you use a credit card that has high earning rates on non-bonused spending. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express are great options, but make sure to read our guide The Best Credit Cards for Everyday Spending to see which cards will maximize your returns for online purchases. Or, if you have the no annual fee Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card you can select online shopping for your 3% cash back category (up to $2,500 quarterly max).
If you have an American Express card, make sure to see if you have any Amex Offers that overlap with the sales you are stalking. For instance, right now you can earn additional Membership Rewards points at Bloomingdales through Amex (found on my Platinum Card® from American Express):
And earn double the American miles through American’s shopping portal:
