This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is one of the most valuable (and expensive) rewards cards on the market, and it’s been getting a lot of great press after launching a limited-time elevated 100,000-point welcome offer. Now through Dec. 4, 2019, new applicants can earn up to 100,000 Amex Membership Rewards points: 50,000 after spending $10,000 in the first three months, and another 50,000 after spending $15,000 total in the first three months.
This is one of the top welcome offers available from any card (worth $2,000 based on TPG’s valuations), but it might be possible to do better. Doctor of Credit is reporting that a number of users have been targeted for an even higher welcome offer of up to 110,000 Membership Rewards points.
This offer is also tiered, and still requires a total of $25,000 in spending in three months in order to earn the full bonus. New applicants will earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 in the first three months, and 50,000 points after spending $25,000 total in the first three months. TPG values Membership Rewards points at two cents each, making those extra 10,000 points worth $200.
With an annual fee of $595 (see rates and fees), the Business Platinum is one of the most expensive credit cards on the market. You can go a long way toward offsetting that fee if you take advantage of the card’s $200 annual airline-incidental-fee credit and $200 annual Dell technology statement credit ($100 semi-annually). Like the other versions of the Amex Platinum, the Business Platinum also comes with a Priority Pass Select membership, access to Amex’s global collection of Centurion lounges, access to Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta and access to Airspace and Escape lounges.
Whenever you’re applying for a new credit card, you should always make sure you’re earning the highest possible welcome bonus, but it’s even more important to do so when Amex is the issuer because it only allows you to earn the bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime.
If you’re lucky enough to be targeted for this 110,000-point welcome offer (which doesn’t require any additional spending over the public offer) this card is a no-brainer, but even if you’re not, you should strongly consider applying for the public 100,000-point offer before it expires on Dec. 4.
Related: TPG’s review of the Amex Business Platinum card
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.