Drop, the Canada-based company offering rewards for shopping, has launched a new bonus for users of its app. As first reported by Doctor of Credit, customers can log onto their app to find the bonus: 500 points per ride, equivalent to 50 cents. The offer may be targeted, so check to see if it loads for you.
Once selected, customers have two hours to use the offer, though they can take as many rides as they like during the two hour window. In order to use again, you’ll need to navigate back through the Drop app to Uber and unfortunately, the offer isn’t valid on UberEats.
Drop is a great way to earn points redeemable for use at large websites like Amazon or Starbucks and offers competitive rewards. It’s similar to other reward apps, like United MileagePlusX or Dosh, and features more than three million users.
This is a pretty solid deal for Uber users, especially on shorter rides — though be sure to put your spend on a card that maximizes return on travel with Uber, like Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x bonus points on travel) or the Uber Visa credit card (5% cash back on Uber).
